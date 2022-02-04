The International Pathfinder Camporee is coming to Gillette in 2024, and on Tuesday people can learn more about the massive event.
Pastor Ron Whitehead, director of the Camporee, will be speaking at the Campbell County Chamber of Commerce's February luncheon. Included in the topics that will be covered is a light overview of the Camporee's marketing master plan.
