Becoming windy with showers developing this afternoon. High 59F. WSW winds shifting to NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Windy with periods of rain and snow this evening. Remaining cloudy overnight. Low near 25F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 80%. About one inch of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
A home design that blends multiple elements seamlessly can be both inviting and visually interesting. If you’re planning to upgrade your living space in 2022, consider incorporating materials like stone and brick, which bring color, texture and functionality while complementing some of this year’s leading design trends.
Settling on a design aesthetic is the first step for most renovation projects, but it can be a challenge for many homeowners. If you’re in need of inspiration for a project on the horizon, consider these 2022 trends from the design experts at Glen-Gery:
