The Rockpile Museum will highlight National Ice Cream Day for this week’s installment of its “Black & Yellow Theatre.”
Guests can sample Thomas Jefferson’s old-fashioned ice cream recipe provided by The Ice Cream Cafe from 11 a.m. to noon or 2-3 p.m. on Saturday at the museum’s annex building.
