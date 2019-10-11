A 57-year-old California man died Monday after overturning his car on Interstate 90 about 15 miles east of Moorcroft.
David Segal of Woodland Hills, California, was driving a 2006 Toyota Tundra east on I-90 about 7:30 p.m. when the vehicle entered the median. Segal over-corrected to the right and then to the left before the vehicle rolled, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.
