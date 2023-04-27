DRUGS
200 BLOCK BOXELDER ROAD: A 37-year-old man was arrested Wednesday morning for drug endangered child, as well as use and possession of meth. Police went to the man’s home for the reported smell of weed and he admitted to smoking marijuana. He didn’t give officers consent to search his home, but they got a search warrant and found 0.28 grams of meth and drug paraphernalia in the house. They also learned that a 13-year-old boy, the son of the man’s girlfriend, has been living there while the woman is incarcerated, Police Sgt. Dean Welch said. The man, David Aguirre, admitted to smoking meth in a room that the boy had access to and he was arrested for drug endangered child, along with use and possession of a controlled substance. The Department of Family Services took custody of the boy.
THEFT
3100 BLOCK LITTLE POWDER RIVER ROAD: A 41-year-old man at the Croell Asphalt plant said $2,500 in tools were stolen from the plant’s tool shed some time between 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday morning. Whoever stole the tools entered the property through a previously unknown cattle gate on the northeastern corner of the property, Sheriff's Lt. Paul Pownall said. Deputies found tire tracks by the cattle gate.
DRUNKEN DRIVING
GARNER LAKE ROAD AND BOXELDER ROAD: A 42-year-old man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol Wednesday night. A 36-year-old woman called the Sheriff’s Office to report a blue Dodge Ram, driven by the man, had hit several large construction cones while traveling west on Interstate 90. He got onto Garner Lake Road and almost hit the curb. Deputies found him south of Boxelder Road, where he had two cones wedged underneath his truck, Pownall said. The man was drunk and he was arrested after performing poorly on sobriety tests. At the jail, his blood alcohol content was 0.15%.
WEAPONS OFFENSE
JOCELYNN AVENUE: A 36-year-old man called the Sheriff’s Office Wednesday evening to complain that his neighbor, a 52-year-old man, was shooting a fully automatic suppressed AR platform rifle, which he thought was illegal in Wyoming. Deputies spoke to the 52-year-old and learned that he is licensed to possess the M4 carbine, Pownall said. The man had been shooting into a large dirt berm in a reasonable and safe manner. The 52-year-old said he thought it was petty that his neighbor would call law enforcement on this and that the two have been in an ongoing civil dispute.
RUNAWAY
4400 BLOCK QUACKER AVENUE: A 16-year-old girl ran away from home this week. The Department of Family Services reported Wednesday morning that the girl was not at the home that she’d been placed in. They believed that she was with her 18-year-old boyfriend and that she planned to drive to Texas to meet with her father. The boyfriend told police that he didn’t know where she was and that he’s tried unsuccessfully to contact her, Welch said.
INTOXICATION
900 BLOCK GRANDVIEW CIRCLE: A 41-year-old man was arrested for intoxication Wednesday night. He was reportedly drunk and yelling outside, and when police arrived, he was seen ripping out a garage sale sign and chasing after patrol cars as they drove by. He refused to get out of the road and he was arrested for intoxication, Welch said.
