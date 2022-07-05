A 33-year-old man was arrested after claiming he was an undercover cop at the National 9 Inn at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
A 26-year-old desk clerk reported there was an armed man in the lobby. The suspect told the employee that he was afraid of the “Mexican mafia,” said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds. The clerk told dispatch that the man had left a Taurus 9mm on the counter before going into the office.
