Campbell County Health will host three sessions for Camp Med this summer. It is a one-day camp introducing 11 -and -12-year-olds to careers in health care. Sessions will run June 29, July 20 and Aug. 10 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Campbell County Memorial Hospital.
Children who attended the free camp in the past cannot repeat the camp. Deadline for applications is May 20 and there is a limit to 12 applicants per session. People can call Chris Buxton with questions, 307-688-1536.
