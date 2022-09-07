Campbell County Fire Department Station 3 Capt. Dan Smith pauses to catch his breath while climbing 94 flights of stairs at Thunder Basin High School on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in 2021.
There will be a couple of events in Gillette in honor of the first responders and lives lost on Sunday Sept. 11.
The First Baptist Church of Gillette will host its first-ever 9.11-kilometer run, walk, ride and remember event that morning at 501 S. Gillette Ave. Walkers begin at 7:30 a.m. and runners and riders will start at 8 a.m.
