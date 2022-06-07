AVA Community Art Center will offer three summer camps for kids this year.
Kids will learn about clay and how to use and create ceramic projects with it.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Thunderstorms - some locally heavy downpours are possible, especially during the afternoon hours. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High around 60F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Mostly clear. Low 43F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: June 7, 2022 @ 7:25 am
AVA Community Art Center will offer three summer camps for kids this year.
Kids will learn about clay and how to use and create ceramic projects with it.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.