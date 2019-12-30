One of these years, Team Law will start evening the score, but not this year. Instead, Team Fire won again and are batting .750 in the annual Guns and Hoses Blood Drive series with law enforcement.
The 12th annual Gillette event was held Thursday to Saturday with blood donors choosing whether they were donating for Team Fire or Team Law. And for the ninth time in 12 years, Team Fire squelched local law enforcement.
There were 239 units of blood donated for Team Fire over the three days while Team Law had 216. Team Law represented both the Gillette Police Department and Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.
Overall, 455 people donated to this year’s blood drive, which is 33 fewer than the 488 a year ago.
The Fire Department has been so dominant in the overall standings that organizers should start calling it simply the "Hoses Blood Drive," Sheriff’s Deputy Rick Johnson quipped.
“The Fire Department always wins. You know why? They don’t write tickets and we write tickets,” joked Sheriff Scott Matheny said.
Johnson offered a suggestion for next year's Guns and Hoses.
“I think we should just have DARE take on the Fire Department,” he said, referring to officers who work with kids in area schools.
