Hands on Pottery is featuring multiple Easter workshops this week.
- Friday at 7 p.m. the shop will host its “You had me at merlot” event where students can create a “He is Risen” floral cross on wood. The class will be for everyone 10 years and older and everyone can bring their own drinks. Tickets are $30 each with an additional $10 teaching fee.
- Saturday at 9:30 a.m. it will offer a class for those who want to make an Easter bunny plate and cup. The event is for children ages 6 and older and costs $28 per person.
- Monday, Hands on Pottery is pairing with the Ice Cream Cafe for two sessions at either 5:30 p.m. or 6:45 p.m. Students will meet at Ice Cream Cafe and have the choice to make either an Easter egg or a peep. Cost is $10 per person.
