Any teenager wanting to show off their photographic skills can still send in an entry to the public library’s fall photo challenge by Nov. 14.
The competition is open for teens in grades 7-12. They may photograph whatever moves them and email it to teenroom@ccpls.org or save it on a flash drive and bring it to the library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.