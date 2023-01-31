The Gillette City Council has cancelled its retreat that was scheduled to take place this weekend at The Lodge in Deadwood, South Dakota.
The city announced the cancellation Tuesday afternoon, less than 24 hours after it sent out a special meeting notice for the retreat.
In a statement published to the city's Facebook page, Mayor Shay Lundvall said he's been "humbled by the public response" to the out-of-town retreat.
"As a new Mayor, my intentions of holding the retreat out of town were pure; I genuinely only was looking for an opportunity to get our team together on the same page with minimal distractions," he wrote. "That said, I want our residents to know that I am listening and I hear you. As a result of your feedback, I have decided to postpone the retreat."
City Administrator Hyun Kim said the council is working to schedule a retreat in the near future that will take place in Gillette.
(1) comment
"Minimal distractions" = a hotel casino in Deadwood, South Dakota. Bravo, mayor.
