The Prairie Sky Venue will host a discussion on domestic violence.
Shawna McDonald, Gillette Abuse Refuge Foundation prevention education coordinator, along with Sheri Merchen and Melissa Noel, will speak at Thursday’s discussion starting at 6:30 p.m. at 1120 Highway 50.
(0) comments
