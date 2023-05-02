For the fourth straight year, Gillette Reproductive Health will not be receiving Optional 1% Sales Tax from the Campbell County Commission.
Last week, county commissioners went over nonprofit organization requests for 1% funding. They voted 4-1 to provisionally reject the funding request from Gillette Reproductive Health. This, along with the other 1% requests, won’t be final until the county commission approves its overall budget in June.
Commissioner Jim Ford was the only one to vote in approval of the request.
The agency had applied for $25,000 to pay for preventative wellness exams for uninsured or underinsured women in Campbell County.
Julie Price Carroll, the organization’s executive director, said that because of the commissioners’ decision, it’s the “working poor women” of the community who will suffer.
The agency had received 1% funding from the county until 2020, when commissioner Del Shelstad said the agency did abortion referrals.
Last week, Shelstad said the organization “lied to us about what they were using the money for.”
“Not this money,” said Commission Chair Colleen Faber.
The 1% money was used for preventative wellness exams.
“How does it take money to make a referral? They don’t provide abortions there,” Ford said, adding that there’s nowhere in the whole state that provides abortions.
“They send them to Billings,” Shelstad said.
Price Carroll said this is not the case, and that the commissioners are “speaking on whatever assumptions they have without knowing or wanting to listen to the true facts.”
Price Carroll said her organization provides preventative health care, and “once you’re pregnant, our services stop.” If a pregnant woman comes into the office, she’s given a piece of paper with options.
“It’s not a medical referral for abortion,” she said. “We don’t do any of that stuff. If they’re pregnant, we give them all their options.”
Shelstad also pointed out that the organization makes a lot of money from private fundraisers after losing county funding.
“We’re the only ones now enrolling pregnant women for Medicaid,” Price Carroll said. “We’re just a small agency trying to do the best we can for the residents in our community.”
Price Carroll said this is a moot point, and that many other organizations raise a lot more money through private donations.
Council of Community Services
The Council of Community Services will see its 1% funding increase, but it won’t be getting its full request. The organization asked for $100,000 from the county, nearly four times more than the $26,775 it received this fiscal year.
“That’s a big jump, that makes them really dependent on this 1% money,” Shelstad said. “I’d be in favor of giving them $50,000, that’s almost double what we gave them last year.”
“I always thought the council was low on their request, but I don’t know if we’re ready to make that full jump,” Faber said.
The commissioners decided to give the Council $50,000, especially with the increase in services in the past year.
Salvation Army
The Salvation Army, on the other hand, won’t be getting any funding from the county after requesting $20,000. It had received $9,600 in each of the last two years.
For years leading up to 2020, the agency hadn’t requested any 1% from the county. But with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Salvation Army asked for 1%, and the commission chose to fund them.
“We decided to do it because of the pandemic, and we told them when the pandemic’s done, we’re done,” Shelstad said.
Historically, the commissioners have shied away from funding two agencies that provide the same services. Given the overlap that the Salvation Army has with the Council of Community Services, the county decided to not fund the former.
Personal Frontiers
Commissioners like the direction that Personal Frontiers is headed, and it will be getting its full request of $40,800. The organization has come a long way ever since it was discovered that former executive director Donna Morgan had been embezzling money.
Michelle Geffre, a member of the CARE Board, said she believes Personal Frontiers should have requested more, but that the agency is “shy because of all the mess that they’ve been in over the last two years.”
Kelley McCreery noted that the Personal Frontiers is wanting some of its 1% funding to go towards an audit.
“That’s a sign of them wanting stuff straightened out,” he said.
Geffre pointed out the agency’s medication assisted treatment program, or MAT, uses medication along with counseling and therapy to help people with opioid use disorder. It’s the only program of its kind in Campbell County.
“These things are very expensive, it’s so cost-prohibitive when people are trying to get better,” Geffre said. “When people hit the MAT program, they’re down and out, probably lost their families, going to be incarcerated or have been, they have no resources.
“When you see these people you don’t want to turn them away because they’re dying,” she said.
The commissioners voted 3-2 to fully fund Personal Frontiers, and even said that if there is 1% left over, they’d think about giving the agency more money. Additionally, they recommended that the Personal Frontiers apply for the county’s opioid settlement money.
Gabriel Project
Gabriel Project, a newly formed nonprofit, serves families with young children, especially pregnant mothers. It requested $23,000 in 1% to provide diapers, wipes and car seats for new moms.
The commissioners were wary of funding a brand new agency, but they ended up provisionally approving $5,000 for Gabriel Project.
Knutson was the only one to vote against funding this agency. He said a big problem in today’s world is that people don’t take responsibility when they have an unexpected pregnancy.
“I think people should be held accountable when they do the wild thing,” he said. “If you have a baby, it’s your responsibility to take care of it.”
