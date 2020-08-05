As Wyoming’s economy continues to reel from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and depressed energy industries, the state has allocated at least $7.5 million in CARES Act money to pick up the tab for college for some adults.
The Adult Education Grant Program was announced Wednesday afternoon and will allow people who are underemployed or unemployed because of COVID-19 to attend the University of Wyoming or a state community college to learn new skills and professions.
“I think this is an extraordinarily important step our state can take” in its response to the pandemic, said Gov. Mark Gordon during a Wednesday afternoon press briefing. “We want to provide an opportunity for adult workers to get those skills they need to advance their new careers.”
The higher education initiative is the latest effort using some of Wyoming's $1.25 billion federal allocation to mitigate the financial impacts of the virus. To date, the state has allocated $710 million of that with more to come, Gordon said.
That includes $175 million in a business relief fund that was announced Tuesday, along with a mitigation fund to pay businesses to help cover ongoing expenses related to COVID-19.
In the first four hours of the relief fund going live, $100 million was applied for, said Josh Dorrell, chief executive officer for the Wyoming Business Council, which administers the programs. The money offers grants up to $300,000 for businesses or nonprofits with fewer than 100 employees, and as of Wednesday the applications had topped $130 million.
The mitigation fund is available for any size business and will offer up to $500,000 to cover ongoing virus-related costs like cleaning supplies, building modifications to maintain social distancing and personal protective equipment, Dorrell said.
“The Business Council is thankful to be in a position to be able to help businesses and organizations in their times of need,” he said.
He added that the $325 million allocated so far for business relief in Wyoming is the largest amount of any state in the nation.
Other economic pressures
Along with feeling the squeeze from the coronavirus, county and state economies also are reeling from weak energy markets.
“The challenges to our state’s economy remain significant,” Gordon said, referencing a pair of news stories that made headlines the past couple of days.
The first is that for only the second time since 1884, there are no active rigs working in the Cowboy State.
“I hate the word ‘unprecedented,’ but it keeps coming up,” he said.
The second was Wednesday’s announcement by Peabody Energy Corp. that it’s devaluing its flagship North Antelope Rochelle coal mine near Wright by $1.42 billion.
Reflecting on those losses won’t help Wyoming’s future, Gordon said. The state continues to work to be a leader in carbon capture and reuse technologies, along with other minerals research like rare earths.
“I’m not going to spend a lot of time looking backward,” he said. “It is concerning to see what’s happening to coal. Coal continues to be heavily, heavily pressured.
“It’s a great disappointment, but not a surprise.”
Those coal troubles also are exposing some federal hypocrisy in the Federal Trade Commission’s opposition of a joint venture between Peabody and Arch Resources to merge their Wyoming and Colorado coal assets.
“There’s something wrong in this country when we set up monopolies that affect our producers,” Gordon said. “This is a challenge for the state. We need to address it straightforwardly.”
He said that although coal now accounts for only about 14% of the nation’s electricity generation, “coal does have a future.”
Gordon also maintained that innovation and research will be key and that along with diversifying the state’s economy away from minerals, there’s also potential to diversify within that sector.
“This conversation of how our energy future looks has got to get a lot more sophisticated than ‘fossil bad, green good,’” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.