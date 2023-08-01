Campbell County has asked a district judge to rule in its favor in a lawsuit regarding access to public records filed by a Gillette resident.
In March, Bruce Williams made a public records request for what he believed was an opinion from the Wyoming Attorney General. He’d heard that the commission had asked for an opinion, and he wanted to see if it existed.
The day after he made the request, he was told he wouldn’t be getting the records he asked for because they fell under attorney-client communication.
The county is taking the position that the Wyoming Attorney General’s opinions are not public records because they fall under attorney-client privilege, and that to say otherwise “would be the near total destruction of the attorney-client privilege.”
“Our position is it’s fairly clear-cut,” said deputy county attorney Kyle Ferris.
The county has asked District Judge Stuart Healy III to issue a summary judgment.
A summary judgment is granted when the facts can be decided upon without needing to go to trial. It is different from a motion to dismiss, which challenges the sufficiency of the complaint. A motion for summary judgment challenges the underlying merits of the case.
“Every other state that has similar laws to ours … has made the same determination that we’re asking for,” Ferris said.
Williams said the political implications of an opinion are not reason enough to keep the opinion private.
“If there is any action that a public official has requested an opinion on and it turns out the opinion is not to their political advantage, that is not in and of itself enough to prevent any attorney, including the attorney general, from keeping this from the public,” Williams wrote.
Williams wrote that the taxpayers are the client, because their tax dollars pay for the county attorney and the attorney general.
“The only person who can invoke attorney-client privilege is the client, and we the people … are the client for each and every governmental officer,” he wrote.
Ferris said Williams’ approach is nothing new.
“The plaintiff is not the first, and will not be the last, to claim waiver of the attorney-client privilege due to the public availability of some AG opinions,” he wrote. “However, adopting that logic would result in failing to abide by a privilege relied on for centuries, and will result in the near-total destruction of the attorney-client privilege.”
“In this case, we believe that it’s a matter of law,” Ferris said. “It’s something that’s fairly straightforward.”
If the judge rules in favor of the county in this case, it’s possible that it could set a precedent in this area, Ferris said.
“I’m unaware of any other district courts that have addressed the issue in the state of Wyoming,” he said.
This isn’t the only lawsuit against a local government that Williams is currently involved in. He also has sued the City of Gillette for $24 million, alleging it violated his religious rights 97 times over the span of nine years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.