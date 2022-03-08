The Gillette Sage Hoppers R/C Club will have its Frozen Fingers Fun Fly at 9 a.m. March 19 at the Sage Hoppers Field at 5681 E. Boxelder Road.
The event is for all skills and abilities, even those who are new to the hobby. Gillette Sage Hoppers R/C Club is a non-profit aeronautical model organization that helps promote radio control flying of airplanes, helicopters and multi- copters.
