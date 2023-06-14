Campbell County Commissioners will be interviewing nine applicants for one open seat on the Campbell County Public Library Board.
Eight of the applicants will be interviewed Thursday, while one is scheduled for Monday.
Sage Bear, the current chair of the library board, was appointed in the spring of 2022 to fill an unexpired term. In her application, she wrote she and the rest of the board have “learned a great deal about how libraries work and have made great strides in creating some new policies.”
Last week, the board passed an amended collection development policy aimed at keeping graphic sexual materials out of the hands of children and teens. It also removed any references to the American Library Association.
Bear wrote that she’d like to see the new policy in action, especially when it comes to new books coming into the library.
“I’m hoping that once the policy is enacted, we as a board can focus more on fiscal responsibilities,” she wrote.
The other eight applicants include:
Kevin Anders: He’s a retired professional engineer who has served on the library board and museum board, serving two 3-year terms on each of those boards. He also ran for the college board in 2021. He wrote that “the library is a major cornerstone of our community. I would like to see it remain so.”
Timothy Boyd: He’s a retired Wright resident. He wrote that he’d like to see “fair and considerate attention given to all books” in the library system. He’s applied for this board twice before in 2022.
Sandra Daly: She’s a former school board member who’s said she's applying to further save the community. She wrote that she’d like to keep the children’s programs going, provide cultural events and community events and showcase some local artwork, to name a few.
Ann Hardesty: She’s applying for the library board because she wants to “maintain free access to all materials.”
Sherilyn Likewise: She works at the Women’s Resource Center in Gillette, and she said she has a “wealth of knowledge and experience with books and libraries.” She wrote that she’s “disappointed” at the division surrounding the library, and that she wants to “bring objectivity to the collections policy” while remaining “cognizant of the fact that” tax dollars pay for the library’s services.
Jay Mahylis: A retired mental health counselor, this is Mahylis’s fourth time applying for the library board. He wrote that he wants to “support all employees of the library with their daily responsibilities and duties” and uphold the laws governing public libraries.
Gregory Schreurs: He most recently served on the Gillette City Council. He wrote that the ongoing controversy attracted him to the library board, and that “I don’t believe that enough work has been put into developing a Gillette Wyoming solution to this issue.” He added that a master plan needs to be done for long-term growth and stability.
Bruce Williams: A retired Gillette resident, Williams wrote that he wants to “provide an outlook that is ill-represented in Campbell County” and “work towards unity and fairness for all citizens on all subjects.”
(1) comment
Are the commissioners actually going to appoint someone with proper knowledge and know-how? Or will they just appoint the puppet again?
