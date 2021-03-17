Greg Locke watches a computer while building a multipurpose 1-2-3 block in Machine Tools 2 class at Gillette College's Tech Center on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Gillette College is asking the Governor for a variance on the mask mandate.
Greg Locke, left, and John Sturtz, works in Machine Tools 2 class at Gillette College's Tech Center on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Gillette College is asking the Governor for a variance on the mask mandate.
With the statewide mask mandate officially lifted as of Tuesday in Wyoming’s latest updated public health orders, the Northern Wyoming Community College District will keep faces covered on campuses through the rest of its semester.
On Monday, the district applied to Campbell County for a mask variance that would continue to require face coverings be worn at Gillette College while also continuing its other safety protocols that have helped keep in-person classes going through the fall and spring.
