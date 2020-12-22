Five of 22 Wyoming coronavirus-related deaths reported Tuesday afternoon were Campbell County people, bringing the local tally to 27.
The deaths reported by the Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday afternoon include:
- An older woman who died earlier this month. She was a resident of a long-term care facility and had health conditions that put her at risk for COVID-19.
- An older man who died earlier this month who had been hospitalized in another state. He also was a high-risk patient.
- An older woman who also was a long-term care resident who had compromised health conditions.
- And older woman who died earlier this month. She had been hospitalized with health conditions that put her at risk from COVID-19.
- Another older Campbell County man who also died earlier this month and also was a long-term care facility resident.
Overall, there were 14 new confirmed cases reported for Campbell County by the Wyoming Department of Health, bring its total to 3,660 since the pandemic began. There also are 349 probable cases, while the total recoveries stand at 3,776.
Campbell County Memorial Hospital remains busy with virus patients, but saw its COVID-19 hospitalization drop from 26 Monday to 23 on Tuesday afternoon, according to the WDH.
Statewide, the 22 new deaths bring the tally to 373 since the pandemic began. There also were only 261 new confirmed cases reported. The total number of confirmed cases is up to 36,550 with 2,251 active cases.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 14
- Number of probables: 349
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 478
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 3,660
- Number of active cases: 202
- Recoveries: 3,776
- Recoveries in past seven days: 429
- New deaths: 5
- Overall deaths: 27
- Hospitalizations: 23 (as of Dec. 21)
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 158
- Number of probables: 5,829
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 1,838
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 36,550
- Number of active cases: 2,251
- New deaths: 22
- Overall deaths: 373
- Hospitalizations: 161 (as of Dec. 21)
COUNTY NUMBERS
Laramie:5,804 (977)
Natrona: 4,865 (1,365)
Campbell: 3,660 (349)
Fremont: 3,380 (476)
Albany: 3,119 (288)
Sweetwater: 2,663 (117)
Sheridan: 2,021 (405)
Weston: 376 (79)
Crook: 348 (25)
Johnson: 317 (189)
