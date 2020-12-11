Two more COVID-19 deaths were recorded in Campbell County as further progress has been made towards the approval and distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine, one which may make its way to the county “sooner than later,” said Dane Joslyn, CCH spokesperson.
Thursday night, a U.S. Food and Drug Administration panel recommended Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccination be approved by the FDA, which is expected to approve an emergency use authorization quickly.
The approval process could be completed as soon as this weekend, with Pfizer distributing its vaccines throughout the country beginning next week, Joslyn said.
“Campbell County Health and Public Health have worked hand-in-hand to ensure that Campbell County is going to get things sooner than later,” Joslyn said. “They started receiving supplies, but until they actually see vaccines in hand, they aren’t sure of quantities or when.”
How many doses of the vaccine will be allocated to Campbell County remains unknown. It has been recommended that health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities be the first to receive the vaccine, but official prioritization is expected to be announced alongside the vaccine’s approval this weekend.
One of the Campbell County deaths was of an older woman who was hospitalized, had preexisting health conditions and was "a resident of a local long-term care facility," according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
The two latest Campbell County deaths bring its total to 20 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began and are a part of the 22 new COVID-19 deaths recorded in Wyoming Friday. Statewide, there have been 321 COVID-19 related deaths, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 26
- Number of probables: 294
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 163
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 3,116
- Number of active cases: 209
- Recoveries: 3,169
- Recoveries in past seven days: 721
- New deaths: 2
- Overall deaths: 2
- Hospitalizations: 28
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 456
- Number of probables: 5,126
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 2,612
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 33,659
- Number of active cases: 3,384
- New deaths: 22
- Overall deaths: 321
- Hospitalizations: 207 (as of Dec. 10)
COUNTY NUMBERS
Laramie: 5,427 (871)
Natrona: 4,691 (1,170)
Fremont: 3,247 (441)
Campbell: 3,116 (294)
Albany: 3,037 (258)
Sheridan: 1,926 (364)
Weston: 354 (74)
Crook: 322 (25)
