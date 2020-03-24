With the Campbell County Courthouse closed to the public starting Tuesday due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus, the local judiciary system has adjusted its schedule.
Starting Wednesday, Circuit Court and District Court will have limited but mandatory operations. It will operate from 1-5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Friday, and 8 a.m. to noon Tuesdays.
The schedule will remain in effect until April 10, as directed by the Wyoming Supreme Court. The courts intend to resume normal operations on April 13 unless directed otherwise by the Wyoming Supreme Court.
Entrance into the courthouse will be limited to those needing to access court proceedings in either Circuit or District Court.
The courts will coordinate with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office Court security division to allow only parties to cases into the courthouse.
According to a press release, the judiciary feels confident that the entry of unauthorized personnel can be eliminated, ensuring deputies from the Court Security Division have the appropriate rosters to allow authorized access.
The external front doors to the courthouse will remain open from the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
County services
still available
The county will still continue to provide services, such as titling, document recording, license plate renewal, and tax payments will still be available.
The foyer area inside the front doors has secured drop boxes for departments that are accepting payments, documents, and other drop-off items.
Tax payments and license plate renewals can be made online, by mail, or by using the drop box in the foyer. Receipts — and motor vehicle renewals or new plates, if applicable — will be mailed at no cost. If you have questions, call the treasurer’s office at 307-682-7268.
For titles, you can use the drop box in the foyer area. If you have questions about the paperwork that you need processed or recorded by the clerk’s office, call 307-682-7283 or email srg02@ccgov.net. More information regarding titling can be found at www.ccgov.net/814/Titling.
Cards will not be accepted for payment, and a check or cash must be provided with your title work. A title costs $15, a lien filing is $20 and a VIN inspection is $10. Documents delivered by mail or left in the drop box after 3:30 p.m. will be processed the next business day.
There is a separate dropbox for document recording. If you have questions about the paperwork that you need recorded by the Clerk’s office, please call 307-687-6255 or email llg02@ccgov.net (you may send a picture for reference). Mailed documents will be processed as usual. Recording fees can be found at www.ccgov.net/818/Recording.
Documents delivered by mail or left at the dropbox after 3:30 pm will be processed the following business day. Drop boxes will be checked regularly.
Marriage licenses will require an appointment. To set one up, call the county clerk’s office at 307-682-7285.
The county clerk’s land records room, or vault, will be closed until further notice for onsite research. Most documents, “patent to present” are available online through the following companies:
- WyomingLandRecords.com at 303-502-5009
- landdataimages.com at 866-825-0303
- bighornimaging.com at 307-683-6800
The county commissioners will continue to meet on the first and third Tuesday of each month. The physical meetings won’t be open to the public, but they will continue to be streamed online through Gillette Public Access’ Government Channel 192.
Public comments regarding agenda items can be submitted via email to boc@ccgov.net. Comments must be received by noon on the Monday before the Tuesday meeting. Any comments received after the noon deadline will be read or considered at the next meeting.
Only items of immediate necessity will be added to the agenda. For questions regarding agenda items, call the commission office at 307-682-7283.
