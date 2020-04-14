In preparation for a potential surge of coronavirus cases, Campbell County Health is looking at different ways to conserve its personal protective equipment, or PPE.
Dr. Attila Barabas, chief medical officer for Campbell County Health, said CCH’s inventory of PPE “should easily be able to accommodate the number of patients we expect to see.”
CCH is requiring all of its employees and visitors to wear masks. There are three types of masks. Cloth masks are meant to protect other people from the wearer of the mask and are not used in patient care. Then there are surgical masks, which offer a higher level of protection, and the N95 respirators.
The organization’s medical staff assessed all of the jobs within CCH based on their risk. Employees who are at a lower level of risk, like those in administration, wear cloth masks.
ICU nurses, caregivers and other workers on the front lines either wear surgical masks or N95 respirators, depending on the situation. But there is a limited supply of those pieces of equipment.
“We’ve taken a lot of measures, extraordinary measures, things that none of us in health care would normally do, to try and preserve and conserve our PPE,” said CEO Andy Fitzgerald.
CCH began preparations for the virus a little more than a month ago. Fitzgerald said he was impressed by the way the organization’s medical staff has come together.
“They have looked at just about every clinical eventuality that we might encounter with COVID-19, along with how we take care of all of our other patients,” he said.
The Strategic National Stockpile is empty, and shipments that were intended for Wyoming have been diverted, according to reports last week. With Wyoming being further down the “surge timeline” than many other states, Barabas said he expected it would have less of a chance to get PPE from the stockpile.
But one advantage of being further down the timeline is CCH can look at what has been done in other places to clean and sterilize the equipment. Researchers at Duke, Stanford and the University of Nebraska have come up with different sterilization methods
One method is using hydrogen peroxide vaporization to clean the N95 respirators and surgical masks. CCH already uses this method on other equipment, Barabas said, and outside research has shown it can work on the mask as well.
UV radiation also has been shown to disinfect the masks.
“We can recycle these potentially dozens of times,” Barabas said, adding that they are very careful to make sure the masks are still usable.
With these two cleaning methods, Barabas said “we feel like none of our employees have to be at risk whatsoever.”
CCH also continues to get PPE from its regular supply chain, said CEO Andy Fitzgerald.
“It’s just greatly reduced from what we would normally get,” he said.
Many members of the community, including local industries, have donated N95 respirators, Tyvek suits, gloves and other pieces of equipment to CCH.
The hospital had received about 1,000 homemade cloth masks by last Friday, and it hopes that number grows to 2,000 to 3,000, which would be a two- to three-day supply. They are cleaned and sterilized after the hospital after they each use.
Fitzgerald said he and the rest of the organization are very grateful for the donations, which have helped put CCH in a good position.
“We feel like, in terms of planning and preparation, we have adequate PPE for what we foresee coming our way,” he said.
