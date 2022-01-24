Jason Sieler, 46, of Gillette was arrested Sunday evening after he allegedly attacked a man with brass knuckles then later fought back two police officers, hitting both and also choking one.
A 35-year-old man was driving in front of Sieler on Sunday at about 5 p.m when he allegedly slammed on his brakes. Sieler then followed him to the Menards parking lot, where he got out of his vehicle and hit the 35-year-old in the head using a pair of brass knuckles, said Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson.
