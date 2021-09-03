Campbell County recorded 23 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday as the number of coronavirus patients at Campbell County Memorial Hospital remained high.
There are now 320 active cases and 14 COVID-19 patients in Campbell County, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
The county has added 496 new confirmed cases in the past 14 days, as its 14 day rolling positivity percentage on COVID-19 tests hit 19.15%, its highest mark since Dec. 14.
Here are the latest numbers:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses administered: 10,349 (as of Monday)
- Second vaccine doses administered: 8,725 (as of Monday)
- Johnson & Johnson doses administered: 1,103
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 23
- Number of probables: 618
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 496
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 5,743
- Number of active cases: 320
- Recoveries: 5,952
- Recoveries in past seven days: 257
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 68
- Hospitalizations today: 14 (as of Thursday)
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 455
- Number of probables: 13,575
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 4,602
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 63,027
- Number of active cases: 4,157
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 858
- Hospitalizations today: 203
