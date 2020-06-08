Volunteer Vanessa Bender looks over stacked boxes of donated plums and apples that were given to the Salvation Army during a food drive to benefit Blackjewel employees. The Salvation Army building also had new shelving installed courtesy of ANB Bank, Pinnacle Bank and Home Depot so the agency could store the food off the floor.
The Salvation Army will receive $12,000 from the county's Optional 1% Sales Tax next fiscal year to help with food costs.
During budget discussions in late April, the commissioners decided not to fulfill the organization’s request for $25,000, some of which was to pay for a part-time case worker. The commissioners denied the request because they believed it duplicates services that are offered by other organizations, mainly the Council of Community Services.
