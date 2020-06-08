The Salvation Army will receive $12,000 from the county's Optional 1% Sales Tax next fiscal year to help with food costs.

During budget discussions in late April, the commissioners decided not to fulfill the organization’s request for $25,000, some of which was to pay for a part-time case worker. The commissioners denied the request because they believed it duplicates services that are offered by other organizations, mainly the Council of Community Services.

