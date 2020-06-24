Jaedyn Bardell, 2, clings to the chain link fence standing between her and the kid's splash zone at the City Pool while waiting in line with family to go inside Tuesday. Changes with how the pool operates during a pandemic means lifeguards now double as cleaners to disinfect the area before allowing patrons back inside after 90-minute swim sessions.
Lincoln Gardner, 2, points at the line of folks waiting to enter the City Pool ahead of he and mother Jessica Gardner in the shade Tuesday afternoon. The pool implemented a limit of 150 people at a time, with swimming intervals of 90 minutes sandwiched in between half hour periods of disinfecting the area. "It's good they're limiting people but it's kind of a pain in the butt," Jessica said.
Jaedyn Bardell, 2, clings to the chain link fence standing between her and the kid's splash zone at the City Pool while waiting in line with family to go inside Tuesday. Changes with how the pool operates during a pandemic means lifeguards now double as cleaners to disinfect the area before allowing patrons back inside after 90-minute swim sessions.
Lincoln Gardner, 2, points at the line of folks waiting to enter the City Pool ahead of he and mother Jessica Gardner in the shade Tuesday afternoon. The pool implemented a limit of 150 people at a time, with swimming intervals of 90 minutes sandwiched in between half hour periods of disinfecting the area. "It's good they're limiting people but it's kind of a pain in the butt," Jessica said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.