When the Campbell County and Thunder Basin high school football teams open the 2020 season Aug. 28, both will be in their home stadiums and both will likely be playing in front of at least some fans.
That’s partly because of a change in Wyoming’s COVID-19 public health orders that say outdoor venues can increase their attendance to no more than 50% capacity up to a maximum of 1,000 people.
The change, which goes into effect Sunday, was made partly with fall high school athletics in mind, Gov. Mark Gordon said during a Wednesday afternoon press briefing.
Gordon said all the other public health orders remain the same and are extended through the end of the month, But he feels comfortable loosening the outdoor gathering guideline after large events have happened without leading to noticeable increases in coronavirus cases.
As for the start of public schooling across the state, Wyoming is close to being as ready as it can, including working to develop a voluntary new testing option for teachers, Gordon said.
Called surveillance testing, the method relies on people voluntarily being tested periodically, similar to what assisting living facilities are doing.
There has been a lot of questions coming in from parents with concerns about how safe their kids could be returning to school, but teachers and those who work in the buildings also need to feel safe, the governor said.
“We want to be able to monitor what’s going on and we want teachers to feel comfortable,” he said.
That could help the public education system meet its goal of “staying in school throughout this school year,” said Jillian Balow, state superintendent of public instruction.
All districts were required to submit their reopening plans with the state earlier this month, and as of Wednesday, more than half have been approved with the rest expected by the end of the week, Balow said.
Most have chosen plans with at least three tiers of instruction in response to the pandemic, and most include a preferred option of in-person classes while giving parents the option for virtual learning, she said.
“I’m very, very pleased” with the work local districts have put into their plans, Balow said, adding that having kids back in school buildings doesn’t mean things will be back to what people were used to before COVID-19 shut them down this past spring.
“In-person instruction looks different than it did before we went to virtual instruction last spring,” she said.
That means kids and staff will continue to social distance as much as possible, and when 6 feet of space can’t be maintained for longer than 10 minutes at a time, face coverings will be required.
“We’re in a good place, but there will be course corrections, there will be challenges,” Balow said said.
Averting evictions, foreclosures
Gordon also said the state is making some changes to the Wyoming Emergency Housing Assistance Program, an initiative set up with some of the state’s $1.25 billion share of federal CARES Act money.
Up to $15 million was allocated to help tenants, landlords and homeowners avoid losing their homes because of impacts caused by the pandemic.
But since the program went online June 4, only about $370,000 in payments have been made to people with another $53,500 approved but not yet paid out, said Scott Hoversland, executive director of the Wyoming Community development Authority, which runs the program.
With such a small amount having been paid out so far and the recent sunsetting of the $600 weekly COVID-19 unemployment stipend, officials have loosened the requirements to qualify for the money, Hoversland said.
One stumbling block was requiring a 30% copay from applicants, which may have been too much for them to handle so they didn’t apply. That’s been lowered to 10%.
Another was eliminating a provision that shut out people with more than $10,000 in other liquid assets. That has been eliminated, Hoversland said.
A third change is increasing the maximum monthly payment from $2,000 to $3,000.
Anyone who may have been denied before or were discouraged from applying should reapply, he said.
“From the start, we didn’t want to see people getting evicted and losing their mortgages,” Gordon said. “There are a few individuals who are struggling to keep their homes.”
Football fix
Still disappointed by news this week that University of Wyoming fall athletics won’t happen, including Cowboys football, the governor said he was intrigued by a recent statement made by University of Nebraska football coach Scott Frost.
Frost said that in the wake of the Big 10 Conference, of which Nebraska is a member, cancelling fall sports, he would be open to going rogue and playing other teams outside the conference.
UW’s conference, the Mountain West, also has canceled fall sports.
Having the teams play each other is an intriguing notion, especially for sports-starved fans, Gordon said.
He said he shares “the incredible disappointment all of us feel at the loss of this part of the season. It isn’t just football, it’s all the sports.
“For the fans, for the athletes, it’s absolutely devastating.”
Gordon said there may be contractual limitations for the schools with their conferences, but that he’s going to reach out to Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts about the potential of having the Cowboys and Cornhuskers play this fall.
“What about a friendly between Nebraska and Wyoming?” he asked. “Hey, I’m ready to play.”
