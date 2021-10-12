The Mule Deer Foundation is hosting Gun-A-Palooza from 7 to 9 p.m. Nov. 13 at Big Lost Meadery.
The free event will raffle off eight firearms and will have other raffle items and a silent auction. Raffle tickets will be sold at the event.
Updated: October 12, 2021 @ 12:54 pm
