St. John Paul II Catholic School is hosting a night out for adults downtown from 4-10 p.m. Saturday in front of the Railyard restaurant on Gillette Avenue.
The Block-tober Fest fundraiser will benefit the school, including helping to pay for scholarships, and will feature two dozen beers from local and regional breweries, including Big Lost Meadery and Brewery and Snake River Brewing Co.
