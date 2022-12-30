A motorist crosses the Gurley Overpass in Gillette on Thursday. Gillette will get $3 million in federal funding to replace the bypass, as Congress passed the Fiscal Year 2023 Omnibus Appropriations Bill.
A motorist crosses the Gurley Overpass in Gillette on Thursday. Gillette will get $3 million in federal funding to replace the bypass, as Congress passed the Fiscal Year 2023 Omnibus Appropriations Bill.
The city of Gillette will get $3 million in federal funding to go toward replacing the Gurley Overpass.
This week, Congress passed the Fiscal Year 2023 Omnibus Appropriations Bill, which provides $1.7 trillion in federal spending through Sept. 30, 2023. The bill passed the Senate 68-29, and the House passed it 225-201-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.