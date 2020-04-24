A 6-year-old girl was not hurt after driving a 2018 Dodge Caravan into a vending machine at Phillips Welding Service on Thursday afternoon.
It is believed that the girl’s 31-year-old mother had pulled up and got out of the vehicle while leaving her daughter inside, said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds. The girl then moved over and climbed into the driver’s seat, put it into gear and drove the vehicle.
