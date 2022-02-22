The University of Wyoming Extension will host multiple classes for anyone needing to renew or receive a private pesticide license.
Anyone who plans on using restricted pesticides can receive the license by attending the class, completing a take-home workbook, or passing an exam issued by the extension office, according to a university press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.