Gillette’s weather in October was, in a word, mild.
With an average temperature of 49.6 degrees, it was the warmest October since 2016, when the average temperature was 53 degrees.
A mix of clouds and sun with gusty winds. High near 65F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Cloudy. Snow likely late. Low 24F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
Updated: November 2, 2022 @ 12:34 pm
