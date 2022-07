Hot dog feed numbers

Hot dogs to be grilled: 6,000

Hot dog buns: 6,000

Large bags of chips: 280

Bottles of ketchup: 65

Bottles of mustard: 40

Large bags of charcoal: 16

Bags of ice: 2x110 pounds

Cases of pop and water: 250

All of the day’s events are free to the public, excluding the morning’s race. Gibson said it is all made possible thanks to a large number of donations from businesses around town that are then supplemented with the budget.

The county and city also help with the fireworks.