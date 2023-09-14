City Puzzle
The Mayor's Art Council will unveil the puzzle American folk painter Eric Dowdle created for Gillette at a festival Friday.

The Mayor’s Art Council will unveil its final purchase at a puzzle unveiling festival Friday at Gillette College. The event is free and open to the public, starting at 4 p.m. with food vendors, a bounce house and more. A magic show with Wyoming magician Byron Grey begins at 4:30 p.m. and the Gillette puzzle unveiling is at 5:30 p.m.

