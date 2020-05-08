Wanda Casey wipes down the doorway leading into the Campbell County Recreation Center after a member entered the building Wednesday morning. The center took measures to ensure safety for those entering the premise by taking their temperature and cleaning every surface touched throughout the workout areas.
Since reopening Wednesday, the Campbell County Rec Center has seen its numbers drop by more than a third compared to its pre-COVID-19 average. But that was both expected and welcome news, Recreation Superintendent Adam Gibson said.
The Rec Center had 248 patrons on Wednesday and 282 on Thursday, compared to the 950 average from before the March closure. But that has helped the staff enforce their new restrictions.
