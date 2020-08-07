A suspected, potentially drunken driver ran from the scene of an accident after crashing his blue Ford F-150 pickup truck into a ditch early Thursday evening.
Police received a call from a 67-year-old man on the 600 block of Miller Avenue who said that his 21-year-old neighbor came to his house about 6 p.m. smelling of alcohol and saying he'd been in a crash but didn't remember specifics. He told officers the 21-year-old mentioned something about an altercation, driving his truck into a ditch about 5 miles out of of town and then running the whole way to the neighbor, said Police Lt. Brent Wasson.
