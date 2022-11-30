Wagonwheel Elementary School will host its holiday shopping bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the school’s gym.
More than 15 vendors will join in the fun with a special appearance from Santa from 9-10 a.m. where kids can take photos with Father Christmas. From 9-11:30 a.m., kids can paint a Christmas ornament with Hands on Pottery for $10.
