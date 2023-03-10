Pastor Ron Whitehead with the International Pathfinder Camporee will speak at this month’s Chamber speaker series. The luncheon runs from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Cam-plex Energy Hall.
Lunch is provided by the Prime Rib and Whitehead will present information on the Camporee’s economic impact, how Campbell County can prepare for 55,000 guests and how locals can volunteer for the Camporee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.