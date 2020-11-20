There were 51 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 recorded in Campbell County on Friday, bringing its total to 2,264 since the pandemic began.
Additionally, there have been 206 probable cases and 1,213 recoveries. Of all the county’s cases, 1,135 are active, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
In Wyoming, the total number of confirmed cases rose to 23,347, an increase of 858 from the day before.
The 1,412 new recoveries statewide brought the active number of cases down to 10,637 as of Friday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
The state’s death toll, at 176, stood still Friday. Seven of the COVID-19 deaths came from Campbell County, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Hospitalizations continue to break records statewide. The 219 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Wyoming Friday are the most in the state at any one time.
Campbell County had nine of those hospitalizations, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Campbell County’s 14-day positivity rate dipped slightly but remained above 30%, one of the highest marks in the state and more than twice the statewide average, which is 13.65%.
Natrona continues to have the most COVID-19 cases in the state, with 3,381 confirmed cases and 701 probables. Laramie is the next highest, with 3,337 confirmed and 701 probables, followed by Albany 2,591 (226), Fremont 2,484 (343), Campbell 2,264 (206) and Sheridan 1,316 (276).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.