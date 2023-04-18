 Skip to main content
Wagonwheel war museum teaches evolution, war heroes

Students present their work on medicine in war times Friday during a war museum event at Wagonwheel Elementary School. Fifth and sixth graders spent months working on presentations and displays to create the museum.

 Ed Glazar

Lucas Kellison made his way through the rows of portraits, art and evolutionary changes with a steady gait. As he went, the fifth grader stopped to explain key moments of history, people or pieces of a presentation representing historical figures or technology.

A WWII diorama on display Friday during a war museum event at Wagonwheel Elementary School.
Fifth-grader Vanessa Beckwith presents her Revolutionary War project to her mom, Mickayla Renfro, Friday during a war museum event at Wagonwheel Elementary School in Gillette.
A Civil War diorama created by a student on display Friday in the war museum created by students at Wagonwheel Elementary School in Gillette.
Some of the dozens of displays created by a students on display Friday in a war museum at Wagonwheel Elementary School in Gillette.

