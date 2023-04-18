Wagonwheel war museum teaches evolution, war heroes

Lucas Kellison made his way through the rows of portraits, art and evolutionary changes with a steady gait. As he went, the fifth grader stopped to explain key moments of history, people or pieces of a presentation representing historical figures or technology.
Lucas was one of a few students chosen to guide visitors through the war museum put together by Wagonwheel Elementary School fifth and sixth graders Friday morning. Visitors ranged from kindergartners itching to touch the molded clay or wire art pieces to parents, proud of the work their student completed in the last weeks and months.
The war museum included memorable patriots from the Revolutionary War and the evolution of technologies like medicine, weapons and communication throughout the Civil War, World War I and World War II. Students and teachers worked together in the last semester to mesh history, writing, STEM, art and music all into one combined effort.
In its second year, the museum featured new upgrades like tokens for visitors to place in whichever group best argued the impact of their technology. The competition was stiff.
Educated events
Dayan Noyola stood in front of her presentation, explaining the different weaponry developments soldiers went through within the varying wars.
“In the Civil War the weapons weren’t accurate,” she said. “In World War I they got a little bit better and in World War II they got really accurate but they were also very expensive.”
The guns cost $2,000 to $4,000 a pop, in a rough modern estimate, and were difficult for anyone to afford especially on a mass scale. Another revolutionized technology was the tank, something Max Barker spoke on at the table beside Dayan.
In WWI, tanks had two to three machine guns and one or two artillery cabins versus the WWII tanks that could fit a crew of 12 within its secured walls.
“They could bring that crew over enemy lines and sneak people in,” he said.
In comparison, soldiers in the Civil War would have to travel by foot. Max said the soldiers would travel about 15-30 miles a day with a 40- to 50-pound knapsack. In his mind, that’s why the evolution of tanks was incredible.
Across the room, Meri Tanz stood in front of her son Isaac’s presentation on Ethan Allen, proud and impressed of how everything came together.
“He brought (the project) up a few times but I didn’t know it would all come together like this,” she said.
The presentations were made up of a portrait of the patriot, along with a display of his or her hometown and a timeline of their life. Tablets with slideshows also gave visitors another way to experience the historical figures’ life with speeches reading off important facts.
In the back of the room, art teacher Shelby Clason worked to enforce the trenches on the students’ war dioramas.
“The trenches are falling apart,” she said. “I suppose that’s pretty realistic.”
The sixth grade students worked on the dioramas after the rest of their art and brochures were created in class, putting together scenes of the life soldiers would’ve seen or been a part of, rounding out some of the visitors’ experience.
As Lucas picked up his next group of guests, he made sure everyone was able to take a look at whatever they enjoyed most. Equal and fair, he kept making the rounds until everyone had visited the tables, leaving more knowledgeable than when they first stepped through the doors.
