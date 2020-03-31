Although closed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Boys & Girls Club of Campbell County is offering online programming for members through its Facebook page.
Starting this week, the club is posting various graphics, videos, activities and other virtual programming beginning at 8 a.m. with daily announcements.
Other regular activities will follow throughout the day, including “Brain Boosters,” artistic crafts and “Race into Reading,” a time when parents can build a daily habit of reading with their children.
“Boredom Busters” gives kids ideas of games they can play with regular household items. Monday’s buster was a fun way to use all those empty toilet paper and paper towel tubes people will soon have on hand to make a vertical race track for marbles.
For more information, visit the Boys & Girls Club of Campbell County’s Facebook page or call the club at 307-685-1050.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.