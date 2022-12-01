Avid crafters and amateurs alike are invited to participate in the Cricut Christmas Craft event from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the public library. Attendees will use a Cricut Maker 3 to cut a balsa wood gnome or truck holiday ornament to paint.
The class size is limited and people can call 687-0009 to sign up.
