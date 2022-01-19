A Campbell County man is among the 13 latest COVID-19 related deaths recorded by the Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday.
There have now been 131 COVID-19 related deaths in Campbell County, part of 1,601 deaths statewide, since the pandemic began.
New cases have shot up in Campbell County and Wyoming recently.
Over the long weekend, Campbell County recorded 211 new confirmed cases. Statewide, more than 3,000 confirmed cases were tallied, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
The active case count in Campbell County rose to 343 on Tuesday as the statewide active case count rose above 6,000.
As of Monday, there were five COVID-19 patients at Campbell County Memorial Hospital.
Here are the latest numbers:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- Fully vaccinated Campbell County populations (as of Jan. 17):
- All county residents: 27.87%
- Children (5-11): 2.51%
- Adolescents (12-17): 13.67%
- Adults (18 and older): 36.17%
- Seniors (65 and older): 66.25%
- Number of new confirmed cases: 211
- Number of probables: 1,004
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 599
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 9,310
- Number of active cases: 343
- State numbers do not specify vaccination status
- Recoveries: 9,819
- New deaths: 1
- Overall deaths: 131
- Hospitalizations today: 5
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 3,097
- Number of probables: 27,638
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 9,677
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 102,915
- Number of active cases: 6,371
- New deaths: 13
- Overall deaths: 1,601
- Hospitalizations today: 98 (as of Jan. 18)
