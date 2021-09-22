Glimpses of fall are starting to pop up around Gillette with each passing day. Patches of green trees are turning over to hues of gold, recent nighttime lows are bringing crisp mornings and air conditioners can finally take a breather after months of making the heat of summer a little more bearable.
Sept. 22, marks the autumn equinox in the Northern Hemisphere, making last night's full moon the night of the Harvest Moon. Symbolic of a new beginning, the Harvest Moon signifies the gradual changing of the seasons.By the time the next full moon rolls around on Oct. 20, the sunrise will be about 30 minutes later than it was today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.