Mail carrier Laurie Pense navigates an icy walk while delivering her route Wednesday. Pense, who is from Arizona, has been living in Gillette for four years. The one thing she can’t get used to is the ice.
Local U.S. Postal Service workers were tested on their creed that they’ll complete their “appointed rounds” through any type of weather, including the bone-chilling, early season cold that gripped Gillette this week.
This week’s blistery temperatures and icy conditions tested people who have to work outside regardless of weather, but it did not discourage carrier technician Laurie Pense. For her, it’s just been another week at the office.
