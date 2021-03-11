Last weekend, 21 teams from Gillette competed in the VEX IQ State Championship and a few teams came out on top, including:
- Excellence Award (Junior High Division): GameChanger, made up of Timothy Schmitz and Daniel Schmitz; coached by Starlitt and Aaron Schmitz
- Excellence (Elementary Division): Legion VI, made up of Jayden Fraser, Alexander Clyde and Andrew Rigsby; coached by Mike Clyde
- Robotics Skills Champions (the team with the highest combined Programming and Driving Skills challenge scores): RobCo, made up of Charles B. Cloud, Trey Maynard and Seth A. Chase; coached by David Maynard and Seth Chase
- Design Award (given to the team with the most effective and efficient design process): RobCo
- Judges’ Award: False DNA, made up of David Dominguez, Kaitlyn Jackson and Aspen McKinney, and coached by Kyle Posten
- Teamwork Champions (two winners): GameChanger and RobCo
