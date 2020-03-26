The local health office said Tuesday that it does not know how widespread COVID-19 may become across Wyoming, or at individual community levels.
Campbell County Public Health said projections by Dr. Nicholas Stamato, chief of medical staff at Campbell County Health, that no official projections have been made from officials like the Wyoming Department of Health.
Stamato told the News Record on Tuesday that projections show the devastating effect that coronavirus could have on Campbell County if people don't heed advice to stay home and self-isolate. That number could be upwards of 10,000, he said.
"Dr. Stamato is correct in stating that COVID-19 is something that everyone should take seriously," Campbell County Public Health said. "This coronavirus is one that spreads easily from person to person. It is likely there are currently more cases than testing has identified so far. Testing is a valuable tool, but cannot give us the entire picture.
"What we do know is that the measures we continue to encourage everyone to follow do make a difference in preventing the spread of the disease," Public Health said.
The agency encouraged people to do their part by regularly washing their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and using hand sanitizer when soap and water are not available. People also should cover their cough and sneezes, and are advised to clean commonly touched surfaces regularly.
The state has issued orders that people should avoid groups of 10 or more and to maintain at least 6 feet of physical distance from other people, whether that's shopping or in places like the park. People also are encouraged to stay home if they're sick.
